What is Jaunt?
Jaunt is an all in one social travel app for both Android and iOS devices. Jaunt allows you to get inspired, book and connect with others all in one place.
Inspiration:
Currently there is no centralised location for all travel bloggers to come to and share their knowledge with a wider fan base. Jaunt allows you to connect with top travel influencers and see exactly the trips they recommend, allowing you to pick and choose which trips you would like to take.
Book:
Jaunt will be fully integrated with the top travel search engines allowing you to make your inspiration actionable. This allows you to be confident that you're getting the best deal while keeping all of your reservations in one easy to use app.
Connect:
Document your journey while you travel by adding photographs to a pre-made map based off of the trip you booked. This will allow you to have those nostalgic moments later on and enable the Jaunt community to follow your journey and perhaps take some inspiration for themselves! Best of all, this feature will work 100% offline!
“Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.”
– Ibn Battuta
Going Nomad
The American Roadtrip
Plan Using Friends & Influential Travellers Maps
Plan With Jaunt
Have you ever been stuck for ideas of where to go on holiday to next? I know we have! Cut out the endless hours of bias google result pages of where to go and take a look at real images and blog post from real people such as your friends and travel bloggers.
These trips will give you all kinds of inspiration from places you would have never thought to travel to right through to those hidden away places that you must eat at!
1. Add Friends & Travellers:
Search for friends or add suggested traveller to view their previous maps.
2. Look Through Their Maps:
Once added you will be able to view all their blogs, images and suggestions to base your travels off.
3. Draw Inspiration For Your Trip:
Once you've had a look you can add the best bits to your travel plans
Meet New People:
The aim of Jaunt is to get you collaborating your travels with other likeminded individuals. By talking to other travellers you will gain a completely different view of the places your travelling to and from. But just dont tallk, meet and even share your adventures!
Use our world map to find people that are travelling near by or even to the same location, then message them within the app.