What is Jaunt?

Jaunt is an all in one social travel app for both Android and iOS devices. Jaunt allows you to get inspired, book and connect with others all in one place.



Inspiration:

Currently there is no centralised location for all travel bloggers to come to and share their knowledge with a wider fan base. Jaunt allows you to connect with top travel influencers and see exactly the trips they recommend, allowing you to pick and choose which trips you would like to take.



Book:

Jaunt will be fully integrated with the top travel search engines allowing you to make your inspiration actionable. This allows you to be confident that you're getting the best deal while keeping all of your reservations in one easy to use app.



Connect:

Document your journey while you travel by adding photographs to a pre-made map based off of the trip you booked. This will allow you to have those nostalgic moments later on and enable the Jaunt community to follow your journey and perhaps take some inspiration for themselves! Best of all, this feature will work 100% offline!